Lamet (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Lamet has already been ruled out through April, so this was to be expected. He's been sidelined since Sunday with elbow soreness, but no structural damage was detected and the hope is that the young righty will be able to rejoin the Padres' rotation sometime in May. The team has yet to announce who will serve as its fifth starter while Lamet is sidelined, but Robbie Erlin seems to be a good guess.