Lamet (biceps) will play light catch Saturday, and manager Jayce Tingler remains optimistic that he'll be able to pitch in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Lamet reportedly feels slightly better Saturday than he normally does the day after a start. Assuming his throwing session Saturday goes well, the right-hander could throw a bullpen sometime in the next two days. The team didn't feel as though he needed an MRI after leaving Friday's contest with tightness in his bicep. Tingler said that Lamet still has "a long ways to go" before he's cleared to pitch in Game 1, but early reports regarding his status are encouraging.