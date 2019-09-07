Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Posts quality start in loss
Lamet (2-4) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six innings.
Lamet earned his second quality start of the season (11 starts) despite taking the loss. The only run he was responsible for came in the first inning after he allowed a leadoff single and a stolen base to Trevor Story, who then scored on an RBI single by Charlie Blackmon. Unfortunately, the Padres failed to provide enough run support. The 27-year-old right-hander will carry a 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 74:23 K:BB into Wednesday's contest against the Cubs.
