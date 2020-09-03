Lamet didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Angels. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while fanning six across 6.1 innings.

Lamet has been one of the most surprising pitchers in the NL this season and, even though he has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts, he is yet to give up more than three earned runs in any of his eight outings to date. He owns a 2.62 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 44.2 innings in 2020 -- both numbers would be career-high marks for the 28-year-old right-hander.