Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Progresess to 60-foot tosses Friday
Lamet (elbow) threw from 60 feet on flat ground Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet is moving quickly through his throwing program, as he returned to throwing from a stationary position Thursday. No firm timetable for his return has been released, though this relatively torrid throwing program pace makes it seem like he won't miss that much more time.
