Lamet pitched an inning in an extended spring training game Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander took a positive step as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2018, as he reportedly showcased impressive velocity in this extended spring training appearance. ""He's bigger, he's stronger, he's worked really hard," manager Andy Green said. "It's been really impressive how he's attacked his rehab." Although this was an encouraging sign for Lamet, he's still without a timetable for a return. He posted a 4.57 ERA and struck out 139 batters in 114.1 innings in 2017.

