Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Progressing in rehab
Lamet pitched an inning in an extended spring training game Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander took a positive step as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2018, as he reportedly showcased impressive velocity in this extended spring training appearance. ""He's bigger, he's stronger, he's worked really hard," manager Andy Green said. "It's been really impressive how he's attacked his rehab." Although this was an encouraging sign for Lamet, he's still without a timetable for a return. He posted a 4.57 ERA and struck out 139 batters in 114.1 innings in 2017.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Making steady progress•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Eyeing summer return•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Advances to 90-foot tosses•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...