Lamet (elbow) threw 36 pitches in a game at the Padres' alternate site Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet continues to build up slowly after getting into a pair of contests late in spring training. The right-hander's 36 pitches and three innings Saturday were each his most since being shut down near the end of last season, but he likely still has some time to go before he's ready to pitch in a big-league game. Per Cassavell, Lamet could make his return to the big club in early May.
