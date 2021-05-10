Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet will start Monday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In his return from the 10-day injured list lat week, Lamet was deployed in a tandem with Ryan Weathers, who had been returning from a minor arm injury of his own. Since he didn't get fully ramped up after being shut down with forearm tightness, Lamet was capped at two innings (30 pitches) before giving way to Weathers, who worked three frames. Lamet should be cleared to work deeper into Monday's turn, especially after Weathers worked in a tandem Sunday with Chris Paddack, who was activated from the COVID-19 IL ahead of the series finale with the Giants. The Padres will likely wait and see how Lamet looks during Monday's outing before determining how he, Paddack and Weathers fit in the team's rotation plans moving forward.