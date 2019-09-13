Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Records seven punchouts
Lamet (2-5) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cubs.
Lamet's major stumble came in the fourth inning, when he allowed the first two runners to reach base -- both of which ultimately came around to score. However, he continued to rack up strikeouts, generating 14 swinging strikes on 74 total pitches. While he's worked more than five innings only three times in his last seven outings, Lamet has 81 punchouts across 62 innings for the season. He's scheduled to take the mound next on Wednesday at Milwaukee.
