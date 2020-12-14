Lamet's (elbow) throwing program remains on schedule, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet missed the end of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs due to an elbow injury, a rather disappointing conclusion to a campaign which had seen the righty produce a 2.09 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 12 starts in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He's so far avoided surgery this time around, and his platelet-rich plasma treatment appears to be having the desired effect, but his injury history means the Padres will have to continue to manage his recovery carefully.
