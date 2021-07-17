Lamet (forearm) will throw bullpen sessions and live batting practice in the near future before the Padres determine his next steps, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet has been making progress since landing on the injured list with right forearm tightness on June 27, but the club still wants to see how he reacts to throwing off a mound before deciding his next steps. The right-hander still figures to have a chance to rejoin the rotation by the end of July, and his progress in coming days will go a long way in determining his status going forward.