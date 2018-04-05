Lamet (elbow) threw from a knee and from a stationary position Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Even though the results of his MRI have yet to be released, it's encouraging to see that the team is confident enough in his health to let him throw again. Lamet has been out since late March and still isn't expected back until, May at the earliest, but it seems like the worst-case scenario has been avoided in this instance.