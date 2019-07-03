Lamet (elbow) will make his season debut Thursday against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet is nearly ready to go after recovering from last April's Tommy John surgery. He recorded an unimpressive 4.57 ERA in his 21-start debut back in 2017 but struck out a promising 28.7 percent of opposing hitters. He'll likely have his workload carefully managed the rest of the season, especially in his first few outings.