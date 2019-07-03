Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Season debut coming Thursday
Lamet (elbow) will make his season debut Thursday against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet is nearly ready to go after recovering from last April's Tommy John surgery. He recorded an unimpressive 4.57 ERA in his 21-start debut back in 2017 but struck out a promising 28.7 percent of opposing hitters. He'll likely have his workload carefully managed the rest of the season, especially in his first few outings.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Season debut likely on tap•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dazzles in latest rehab start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shines in third rehab start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Third rehab start on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...