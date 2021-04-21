Lamet was removed from his start Wednesday against the Brewers after two innings due to an apparent injury, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. He gave up no runs on a hit and a walk while striking out four prior to departing.

Making his 2021 debut after a prolonged recovery from the elbow strain he suffered last September, Lamet was expected to handle close to a normal workload after covering 75 pitches in his most recent simulated game prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list. Though he looked good during his time on the mound, Lamet's outing came to a surprising end after just 29 pitches. The Padres should provide an explanation later Wednesday regarding what prompted Lamet's early exit, but as Lin notes, manager Jayce Tingler said the primary goal was for the right-hander to finish his season debut healthy, regardless of the results. That goal evidently wasn't accomplished.