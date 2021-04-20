Padres manager Jayce Tingler confirmed that Lamet (elbow) would be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Lamet had been considered a candidate to make his season debut either Tuesday or Wednesday, but the Padres will opt to give him a full five days of rest after he most recently tossed a 75-pitch simulated game Thursday. The right-hander will be filling the rotation spot previously occupied by Adrian Morejon, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month with a left elbow strain. Coming off a dazzling 2020 campaign in which he posted a 2.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 69 innings, Lamet will provide a boost to an already strong Padres rotation. That being said, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Lamet to some extent as he returns from a UCL strain that had sidelined him since late September.