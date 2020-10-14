Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Wednesday that Lamet (elbow) isn't expected to require offseason surgery, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet and Mike Clevinger (elbow) both ended up finishing the Padres' playoff run in the training room, but the two starting pitchers are expected to treat their respective injuries with rest and rehab this winter rather than having to go under the knife. Before being left off the postseason roster for the wild-card and NLDS rounds, Lamet was at least able to throw off flat ground, so he's at least made progress on some level since exiting his final start Sept. 25 with the elbow injury. Expect Lamet to gradually ramp up his throwing program throughout the winter with the aim of being back to 100 percent for spring training.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Undergoing elbow treatment•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Not cleared to return•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Looks unlikely for NLDS•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Viewed as day-to-day•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Omitted from wild-card roster•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Still option for wild card•