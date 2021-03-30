Lamet (elbow) pitched 1.1 innings in a Cactus League contest against Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk without registering a strikeout.

Lamet pushed his pitch count up to 29 after throwing only 12 pitches in his first spring outing, but he allowed three baserunners and didn't pick up any punchouts. The right-hander will open the season on the injured list, but he should return to his spot in the Padres' rotation within the first few weeks of the campaign.