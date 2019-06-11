Lamet tossed four scoreless innings in his third rehab start Monday with High-A Lake Elsinore. He scattered three hits and a walk and struck out five.

Lamet pushed his pitch count up to 56 and threw 36 strikes. With Monday's outing representing his best statistical showing to date since he began the rehab assignment in late May, Lamet looks ready to move up to Triple-A El Paso for his next outing. Assuming Lamet's surgically repaired elbow continues to respond well as he ups his workload, he could be a candidate to join the San Diego rotation as soon as late June.