Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shines in win over Phillies
Lamet (7-4) gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.
A homer off the bat of catcher Jorge Alfaro in the fifth accounted for the extent of the damage against Lamet. He has quietly been very good over the past month, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts. The 25-year-old has given up a total of nine hits in his last four starts, and he now has 92 strikeouts in 75.1 innings with the big club this season, but Lamet will face one of his toughest tests yet in the Nationals this weekend.
