Lamet (elbow) threw 70-75 pitches in a sim game Thursday and will toss a bullpen session this weekend, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet has been increasingly ramping up and now appears close to making his season debut for the Padres. If his bullpen session goes well, he could return to pitch in San Diego's upcoming series against Milwaukee. The most logical target date would have Lamet starting Wednesday in the spot previously occupied by the injured Adrian Morejon (elbow).
