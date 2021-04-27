Lamet (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The right-hander's quick return to mound work is good news after leaving his season debut April 21 after 29 pitches due to forearm tightness, and a positive session Wednesday should provide a barometer on where he stands in his recovery. Lamet could be cleared to return from the injured list within the next couple weeks with a strong showing against live hitters.
