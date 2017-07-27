Lamet will make his next start Saturday against the Pirates, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lamet was originally scheduled to throw Friday night, but the Padres will instead turn to recent acquisition Travis Wood to toe the rubber in the series opener. The rookie will now face off with right-hander Ivan Nova on Saturday.

