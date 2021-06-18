Lamet will start Sunday's game against the Reds, Dennis Lin of The Athletic report.
Lamet was initially listed as the starter for Saturday's matchup, but he'll get an extra day of rest, while Yu Darvish will likely start against his former team Monday. The Padres haven't yet announced who will start Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Takes loss in short outing•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Loses rematch with Cubs•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Whiffs six in no-decision•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Ready to start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Throws three innings in relief•