Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Status of elbow unclear
Lamet received an MRI on his elbow Monday, but the Padres aren't releasing the results of the examination, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Because the team isn't providing any updates on Lamet's condition, it's difficult to estimate when the righty will be able to come off the disabled list. However, Lamet has yet to resume throwing, so it would appear that he could be due for an extended absence. The Padres are expected to provide more information on the Lamet when the 25-year-old prepares to start throwing again.
