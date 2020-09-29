Lamet (biceps) could be ready to pitch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Lamet played light catch Saturday after he was removed from his final start of the regular season with biceps tightness. The right-hander still hasn't been officially cleared to start in the Padres' first series of the playoffs, but the team remains optimistic that Lamet and Mike Clevinger (elbow) could each be available to start. Chris Paddack and Zach Davies could also be strong candidates to start in the series.