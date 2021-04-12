Lamet (elbow) won't return until he pitches at least once more at the Padres' alternate training site, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet built up to 56 pitches during a game at the alternate training site Friday, but the team isn't rushing him back to the mound. Since the right-hander likely won't be ready to make his season debut at home against the Dodgers on Friday, the Padres will need someone else to fill in after Adrian Morejon (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Craig Stammen, Nabil Crismatt or Ryan Weathers could be options to start Friday's matchup if Lamet is unavailable.