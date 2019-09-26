Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out 10
Lamet gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 through five innings in a no-decision agains the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Lamet allowed three runs in the first two innings, but settled down to only give up one more run in his final three frames. Lamet registered 11 swinging strikes and 18 called strikes, but he also allowed three home runs. Lamet registered 24 strikeouts in his final two starts. The 27-year-old will finish the season with a 3-5 record with a 4.07 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 73 innings.
