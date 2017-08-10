Lamet gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday.

The right-hander left the game in line for the win, but the Padres' bullpen imploded for eight runs over the final three frames. Lamet has been on a strong run of late, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts, good for a 2.31 ERA over that span. He lines up for two starts next week, and while Lamet draws the Nationals in the second half of that two-step, he at least gets them at home.