Lamet allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 27-year-old tossed five shutout frames to start the game, but to begin the sixth, he allowed a single and then a homer to somewhat spoil his great work. Lamet departed immediately after giving up the home run. Still, he owns a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in his last 12 innings. Lamet, who will pitch next at the Phillies on Saturday, is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.