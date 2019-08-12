Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Lamet allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Sunday.
The 27-year-old tossed five shutout frames to start the game, but to begin the sixth, he allowed a single and then a homer to somewhat spoil his great work. Lamet departed immediately after giving up the home run. Still, he owns a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in his last 12 innings. Lamet, who will pitch next at the Phillies on Saturday, is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Whiffs 12, flirts with no-hitter•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out six in four innings•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Yields two unearned runs•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans seven in loss•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans seven in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...