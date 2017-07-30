Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out seven more against Pirates
Lamet (5-4) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in a win Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Lamet fired his first quality start since he threw seven shutout innings June 29 against Atlanta. He continues to rack up the strikeouts like mad, now up to 75 in just 57.2 innings, an 11.7 K/9 that ranks sixth among all starters with at least 50 innings. He has been wild at times, but Lamet is showing a nastiness that is going to force opponents to remember his name.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Bounces back with road win Sunday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Struggles in loss at Coors•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shelled by Cleveland•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dominates Braves on Thursday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Tosses quality start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...