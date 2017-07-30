Lamet (5-4) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in a win Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Lamet fired his first quality start since he threw seven shutout innings June 29 against Atlanta. He continues to rack up the strikeouts like mad, now up to 75 in just 57.2 innings, an 11.7 K/9 that ranks sixth among all starters with at least 50 innings. He has been wild at times, but Lamet is showing a nastiness that is going to force opponents to remember his name.