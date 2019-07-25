Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out six in four innings
Lamet gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
Lamet had 16 swinging strikes and showed flashes of dominance, but he also labored through four innings, running his pitch count to 80 without making it into the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has a 5.00 ERA with a 12.5 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 through four starts this season. While Lamet has huge strikeout upside, he is also struggling with his command and hasn't pitched more than five innings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Lamet will make his next start Tuesday against the Orioles at Petco Park.
