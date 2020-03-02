Lamet hurled two scoreless innings against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Now two seasons removed from Tommy John surgery, Lamet has emerged as a popular breakout candidate following a 14-game stint in the majors last season during which he struck out 105 batters in 73 innings. He's a lock to open the campaign in the Padres' rotation, and he has the tools -- including a fastball that sits in the mid-90s -- to put it all together this season if he can stay healthy.