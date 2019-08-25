Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Surrenders four runs in no-decision
Lamet did not factor into the decision against Boston on Saturday, pitching five innings and giving up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.
Lamet breezed through the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third, giving up a run on a pair of singles and a hit batsman. He then gave up three more runs in the fourth frame when the first four Boston batters reached base via two singles, a double and a walk. The four-run outing snapped a streak of six consecutive starts in which Lamet gave up three earned runs or less. The 27-year-old owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB in 46 innings this season and will head to San Francisco for his next scheduled start against the Giants on Friday.
