Lamet (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out three and taking the loss against Colorado.

Lamet clearly wasn't at his sharpest Monday as he allowed six baserunners and needed 75 pitches to get through four frames. He's yet to pitch more than five innings this season and has only gone past the fourth on just one occasion. The 28-year-old is sporting a 3.33 ERA and 30:10 K:BB through 27 innings this season. Lamet is lined up to face the Reds at home this weekend.