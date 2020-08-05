Lamet allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a pair of walks, striking out two over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Lamet carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but it all unraveled there. The right-hander allowed back-to-back singles to Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, the latter causing two runs to score when center fielder Trent Grisham committed an error. Tough ending aside, Lamet had another strong outing. He's posted a 1.72 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this season. His next turn on the mound is expected to come on the road Monday as a rematch versus the Dodgers.