Lamet allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Lamet got through the first three innings unscathed, but allowed a two-run homer to Jose Marmolejos and an RBI single to Shed Long in the fourth. He bounced back in the fifth to retire Seattle in order, but was pulled after walking Austin Nola to start the sixth. It marked a season-high in runs allowed by the right-hander, but he still sports a tidy 2.35 ERA to go along with 51 strikeouts on the campaign. Lamet is scheduled to take the ball Wednesday in Anaheim.