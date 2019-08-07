Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Takes no-hitter into seventh inning
Lamet (1-2) earned the win against Seattle on Tuesday, hurling seven scoreless innings and allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 12.
Lamet was unhittable most of the night, as he allowed only four baserunners -- all on walks -- through six innings. He began the seventh with a strikeout but subsequently lost the no-hitter when Omar Narvaez lined a clean single to center field. He then allowed a double to Kyle Seager before inducing a pop out and a strikeout, the latter of which brought him to 12 total whiffs in the game to tie his career high. The dominant performance earned Lamet his first victory since 2017 and ended a string of three straight no-decisions. The 27-year-old will look to build upon the strong outing in his next appearance, a home start against the Rockies on Sunday.
