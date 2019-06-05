Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Third rehab start on tap
Lamet will require at least one more rehab start at High-A Lake Elsinore before the Padres determine his next step, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
In his long road back from Tommy John surgery, Lamet made his second start for Lake Elsinore on Tuesday against Inland Empire. He pushed his pitch count up to 61 (36 strikes) in the outing, covering 2.1 innings and giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Despite his lackluster results through two rehab starts, Lamet fastball has been clocked as high as 98 miles per hour in both outings, leaving him confident with where he stands in his recovery. He could be an option for the San Diego rotation at some point later in June.
