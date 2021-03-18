Lamet (elbow) threw two innings during a simulated game Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet had some issues with command during his second inning Thursday, but he was in good spirits as he came off the mound. The right-hander threw 29 pitches during his outing and appeared to utilize all of his pitches. Lamet has now thrown three straight sim games, but it's not yet clear when he could make an appearance in a Cactus League game. Although he appears to be making progress in his recovery and should be a key part of San Diego's rotation once he's healthy, it's unclear whether Lamet will be able to build up in time for Opening Day.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Tosses another sim game•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Another sim game on tap•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Hurls promising sim game•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Facing hitters Tuesday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: No soreness after throwing session•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Feels 100 percent•