Manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet (forearm) felt good coming out of his most recent bullpen session Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Both Lamet and Ryan Weathers (arm) were able to throw off a mound Sunday, but neither will be options to start in Monday's series opener against the Pirates. The nod will instead go to reliever Miguel Diaz in what's shaping up to be a bullpen game, but Lamet and Weathers will remain candidates to start Tuesday. Lamet's forearm injury is believed to be more serious than Weathers' arm issue, so it's possible the former will require more build-up time before the Padres are comfortable reinserting him into the rotation. Even if Lamet ends up getting the nod Tuesday, he'll likely be facing a limited pitch count.