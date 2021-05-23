Lamet earned a hold in Saturday's win over Seattle, tossing three innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out five.

Lamet again worked in tandem with Ryan Weathers, who covered the first four innings of the game. Craig Stammen came on and pitched the fifth while Lamet handled innings six through eight. The right-hander was dominant in long relief, picking up five punchouts and allowing only an unearned run. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Lamet maintained 96-97 mph heat on his fastball, providing optimism that he is getting stronger as he continues to build up. The 28-year-old could return to a starting role at some point during the campaign, which would boost his fantasy value considerably.