Lamet hurled one simulated inning Saturday, firing his fastball at 95-96 mph, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lamet's sim inning included a number of sliders, suggesting that the right-hander is shedding the throwing restrictions placed on him earlier in camp. Still, the Padres are taking a cautious approach with Lamet, and it remains to be seen when (or if) he'll get into a Cactus League game. The 28-year-old is expected to be an important part of the Padres' rotation this season, but there's no guarantee that he'll be game-ready by Opening Day.

