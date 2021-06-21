Lamet (2-2) pitched five scoreless innings in a victory over the Reds on Sunday. He allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out a season-high seven batters.

Lamet had his best outing of the year after lasting five innings for only the second time this year. He missed time earlier in the season because of a UCL strain he suffered in late September and has been continually working to build up his arm strength. He tossed a season-high 81 pitches and seems to be very close to being fully stretched out. The 28-year-old sports a 2.81 ERA and 37:11 K:BB over 32 innings and is in line for a juicy matchup against the Diamondbacks over the weekend.