Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Transferred to 60-day DL
Lamet (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet is out for the entirety of the 2018 season after electing to undergo Tommy John surgery. He was moved to the 60-day DL in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Tyler Webb, who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee. Assuming a typical recovery timeline, Lamet will be able to return midway through the 2019 season.
