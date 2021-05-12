Lamet allows one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one across two innings in the Padres' win over the Rockies on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Lamet seems to be a lock in for two innings at this point, pitching exactly two innings in all three of his starts. Raimel Tapia scored the only run of the game for the Rockies in the first inning off Lamet. He's taken advantage of the limited opportunities he's getting, allowing just one run in six innings. However, his injury risk is preventing him from getting any consistency in his starts.