Lamet started Tuesday's 2-1 loss to San Diego and tossed two scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Making only his second start of 2021, Lamet was on a pitch count and finished the game with 30 pitches. It was far from a clean outing as he allowed two hits in each inning, and Alden Gonzalez of ESPN noted that Lamet's velocity ranged from 90-97 mph in his return from a bout with forearm tightness. His outlook remains clouded by the injury, but the fact that there were no reports of a setback suggest Lamet emerged from Tuesday's outing feeling fine.
