Lamet began platelet-rich plasma therapy on his right elbow Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet missed the playoffs due to an issue which had been referred to as biceps tightness, though the injury is apparently located in his elbow. He reportedly has no ligament issues, however, and is expected to be ready to pitch by the start of spring training. Still, the fact that he's dealing with elbow problems again after previously undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 undoubtedly adds some risk to his profile heading into next season.