Lamet (forearm) will undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's not a surprising development after the right-hander's season debut Wednesday was cut short due to forearm tightness. Lamet originally suffered an elbow strain back in September, but he never underwent surgery and instead opted for the recovery route during the offseason. He threw 29 pitches and had four strikeouts over two innings before being lifted from his season debut versus Milwaukee. The 28-year-old should be considered out indefinitely for the time being, while Ryan Weathers is likely to remain in the starting rotation for San Diego.