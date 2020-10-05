Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet (biceps) remains day-to-day ahead of the team's divisional-round series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Lamet's sore right biceps prevented him from pitching in the wild-card series win over the Cardinals, but both he and Mike Clevinger (elbow) remain possibilities to rejoin San Diego's pitching staff this week. At this stage, Lamet is playing catch but has not yet been cleared to throw off a mound, which may put him on the outside looking in for a spot on the 28-man roster for the upcoming series. The Padres will have to set their roster Tuesday, hours before the 9:38 p.m. ET start time for Game 1.