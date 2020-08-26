Lamet won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Mariners as the two teams agreed to postpone the contest in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The game is the second of the day to be postponed in protest, as the Brewers and Reds also reached an agreement earlier in the evening. It's unclear if/when the game will be made up.
